Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates extends lead with stage 11 victory

Simon Yates is only the second British rider after Mark Cavendish to win multiples stages in the same Giro

Britain's Simon Yates put in a sublime late attack to win his second stage of the Giro d'Italia and extend his advantage in the leader's pink jersey.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates, 25, kicked with 1.5km to go and held off the pursuit of defending champion Tom Dumoulin to win in Osimo.

Yates, who won stage nine on Sunday, now leads Dumoulin by 47 seconds overall.

Team Sky's Chris Froome lost more time, finishing 40 seconds down on Yates.

The four-time Tour de France champion has dropped to 12th overall, three minutes 20 seconds behind Yates.

Yates, who picked himself to win this stage in his guide for BBC Sport, is only the second Briton after sprinter Mark Cavendish to win multiple stages in the same Giro.

More to follow.

Stage 11 result:

1. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 3hrs 25mins 53secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +2secs

3. Davide Formolo (Ita/Bora-Hansgrohe) +5secs

4. Alexandre Geniez (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +8secs

5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) same time

6. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe)

7. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

8. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/Quick-Step Floors) +11secs

9. Rohan Dennis (Aus/BMC Racing Team) +18secs

10. Fabio Aru (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +21secs

Overall standing after stage 11:

1. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 47hrs 8mins 21secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +47secs

3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 4secs

4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 18secs

5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Movistar) +1min 56secs

6. George Bennett (NZ/LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 9secs

7. Rohan Dennis (Aus/BMC Racing Team) +2mins 36secs

8. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Astana Pro Team) +2mins 54secs

9. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2mins 55secs

10. Fabio Aru (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 10secs

Selected:

12. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +3mins 20secs