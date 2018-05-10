Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates takes overall lead as Esteban Chaves wins stage six

Britain's Simon Yates took the overall lead in the Giro d'Italia as team-mate Esteban Chaves won stage six.

The Mitchelton-Scott pair capitalised on the gruelling climb to the top of Mount Etna at the end of the 163km stage that began in Caltanissetta.

Yates broke from the chasing pack to finish on the wheel of Colombia's Chaves.

Australian Rohan Dennis had taken a one-second advantage into the stage, but fell away in the final climb.

"It felt really good," Yates told Eurosport. "There was a little bit of a gap, so I took the chance.

"I said to him [Chaves] as soon as I caught him that he could take the stage. He deserved it."

Stage six result:

1 Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) 4hrs 16mins 10secs

2 Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) Same time

3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +26secs

4 George Bennett (NZ/LottoNL-Jumbo) Same time

5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Bahrain-Merida)

6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team)

7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Movistar Team)

8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb)

9 Fabio Aru (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

10 Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky)

More to follow.