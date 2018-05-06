Giro d'Italia: Elia Viviani secures back-to-back stage wins in Eilat

Italian rider Elia Viviani won a second consecutive stage of the Giro d'Italia in Eilat on Sunday, as Australia's Dennis Rohan retained the overall lead.

Having claimed victory in a dramatic sprint finish on Saturday, Viviani again left it late to win the 229km third stage from Be'er Sheva.

The Quick-Step Floors rider pipped fellow Italian Sacha Modolo on the line to assert his sprint dominance.

Rohan of BMC Racing keeps the pink jersey after finishing in the peloton.

Sam Bennett was a challenger once again in the final sprint as he came off the last corner in the lead.

But Viviani was right on his wheel and, despite almost being pushed into the barriers by a veering Bennett, kept his nerve to take his third stage win at the Giro as the Irishman was forced into third.

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands is second in the general classification, with British Team Sky rider Chris Froome also having crossed another day off the tour as he finished safely in the peloton.

The tour now heads to Sicily for stage four, which sees the riders tackle 198km from Catania to Caltagirone.

More to follow.