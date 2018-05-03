Tour de Yorkshire: Harry Tanfield claims stage one win ahead of Mark Cavendish

Stage winner Harry Tanfield won a silver medal in the men's individual time trial at last month's Commonwealth Games in Australia

British cyclist Harry Tanfield eclipsed Mark Cavendish as he claimed victory in the opening stage of the men's Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster.

The Canyon Eisberg rider triumphed in a sprint after being involved in a five-man breakaway from the peloton.

Tanfield finished ahead of JLT Condor's Alistair Slater with Madison Genesis' Michael Cuming third.

"I wouldn't call it a sprint - it was more a time trial to the line," he told ITV.

"We were all committed to the finish, everyone was pretty tired, everyone was pulling hard and it just worked out."

Team Dimension Data rider Cavendish placed 93rd on the same time as the rest of the peloton, who all finished five seconds behind the leading group.

It was an excellent performance from Tanfield, who was part of an initial group of six riders to break clear near the start of the day.

The group containing four British riders including Slater and Cuming established a solid advantage that stretched to more than six minutes at times on the 182km stage, which started in Beverley.

The 23-year-old exhibited exemplary tactics to power clear at the end, timing his sprint to perfection when it appeared as though he had run out of energy.

"I went from the back and built and built and went straight through the middle," he added.

Friday's second stage will start in Barnsley and end with the race's first summit finish at the Cow and Calf Rocks on Ilkley Moor.

Saturday's third stage starts in Richmond and takes in the North York Moors, before finishing on Scarborough's north shore.

The final stage on Sunday begins in Halifax and involves a gruelling 3,400 metres of climbing before the race reaches its conclusion outside the Town Hall in Leeds, where the 2014 Tour de France began.

Stage one result:

1. Harry Tanfield (GB/Canyon Eisberg) 4hrs 09mins 12secs

2. Alistair Slater (GB/JLT Condor) Same time

3. Michael Cuming (GB/Madison Genesis)

4. Emerson Oronte (USA/Rally Cycling)

5. Tom Baylis (GB/One Pro Cycling)

6. Max Walscheid (Ger/Sunweb) +5secs

7. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Concept Cycling Club) Same time

8. Emils Liepins (Lat/One Pro Cycling)

9. Colin Joyce (USA/Rally Cycling)

10. Riccardo Minali (Ita/Astana Pro Team)