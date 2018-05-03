Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome investigation 'taking too long' says race director

Media playback is not supported on this device Chris Froome expects to win anti-doping case

The Giro d'Italia race director has criticised cycling's governing body over the length of time it is taking over Chris Froome's salbutamol case.

Briton Froome had double the allowed level of the legal asthma drug in his urine when tested during his Vuelta a Espana victory in September 2017.

"If after seven months the UCI hasn't managed to make a decision then an athlete should not pay the price," Mauro Vegni told BBC Sport.

"This hurts the entire cycling world."

Vegni also argues that Froome should not be stripped of the Giro d'Italia title should he win it and subsequently be disqualified for the 'adverse' doping result hanging over him.

"What disappoints me is the timing of the justice procedures because if sports justice needs so much time then this points to a need to change the rules of the sport," he added.

"If Froome wins the Giro and afterwards is disqualified, this disqualification should be put in place from the day he is disqualified, not before.

"I really think he should have a chance to express all his work and his skill until he is shown not to be guilty.

"Within a couple of months the UCI should have made a decision, this didn't happen."

The Giro begins in Jerusalem on Friday and stays in Israel for two further stages before transferring to Italy for the remaining 18.

It finishes in Rome on Sunday, 27 May.