Tour of Romandie: Primoz Roglic wins second race of 2018

Roglic (centre) won the Tour of the Basque Country earlier in April

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic won the Tour of Romandie as German Pascal Ackermann took victory in Sunday's final stage.

It is a second World Tour stage-race win of 2018 for Roglic, after his Tour of the Basque Country victory.

The 28-year-old former world junior ski jump champion kept his rivals in his sights on the 181.8km final stage between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva.

Roglic, who rides for LottoNL-Jumbo, finished eight seconds ahead of Colombian Egan Bernal (Team Sky).

Australia's Richie Porte (BMC), the outgoing champion, was 35 seconds back in third.

Roglic held the yellow jersey from the opening stage and reinforced his grip on the race lead by finishing second in Saturday's climb-heavy fourth stage.

Bora rider Ackermann edged ahead of Denmark's Michael Morkov (Quick-Step) and Italian Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) to win the final stage.

Tour of Romandie final stage result:

1. Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 4hrs 9mins 51secs

2. Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors) Same time

3. Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates)

4. Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

5. Rudiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Tour of Romandie overall standings:

1. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) 12hrs 59mins 09secs

2. Egan Bernal (Team Sky) +8secs

3. Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) +35secs

4. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) +1min 16 secs

5. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) +1min 23secs