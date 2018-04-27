Tour de Romandie: Egan Bernal wins third stage, Primoz Roglic still leads

Egan Bernal made his move on Primoz Roglic on the final climb of Friday's third stage

Colombian Egan Bernal won the third stage of the Tour de Romandie as Slovenia's Primoz Roglic retained the race leader's yellow jersey.

Team Sky's Bernal finished four seconds ahead of LottoNL-Jumbo's Roglic in the 9.9km mountain time trial.

Roglic is six seconds ahead of Friday's stage winner in the overall standings, with Australian Richie Porte in third, 27 seconds off the lead.

The race's penultimate stage, featuring five climbs, takes place on Saturday.

Britain's Geraint Thomas was third overall after Thursday's stage but is now 19th, two minutes 33 seconds off the leader.

Tour of Romandie third stage result:

1. Egan Bernal (Team Sky) 25mins 10secs

2. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) +4secs

3. Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) +18secs

4. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) + 48secs

5. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) +1min 6secs

Tour of Romandie overall standings:

1. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) 8hrs 39mins 39secs

2. Egan Bernal (Team Sky) +6secs

3. Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) +27secs

4. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) +1min 2secs

5. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) +1min 17secs