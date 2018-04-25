Tour of Romandie: Astana's Omar Fraile wins first stage of Tour of Romandie

From the section

Tour of Romandie is a precursor to the three Grand Tours

Astana's Omar Fraile edged a sprint finish to win the opening stage of the Tour of Romandie.

Fraile completed the 167km (104 miles) from Fribourg to Delemont in four hours, three minutes and 42 seconds ahead of Sonny Colbrelli and Rui Costa.

LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic claimed the race leader's yellow jersey having finished third in yesterday's prologue.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas finished the first stage in 15th to move up to third place overall.

The six-day race finishes in Geneva on Sunday.

Tour of Romandie first stage result:

1. Omar Fraile (Astana) 4hr 03min 42sec

2. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) Same time

3. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) Same time

4. Rudy Molard (FDJ) Same time

5. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida) Same time

Tour of Romandie overall standings:

1. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) 4hr 09min 16sec

2. Rohan Dennis (BMC) Same time

3. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) +4 secs

4. Diego Rosa (Team Sky) +5 secs

5. Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) Same time