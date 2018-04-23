Tour de Yorkshire: Anna van der Breggen, Katie Archibald & Dani Rowe to race

Anna van der Breggen won Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen will race in the Tour de Yorkshire in May, along with Britain's Katie Archibald and Dani Rowe.

Dutchwoman Van der Breggen, 28, has won Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders, Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege this season.

Briton Lizzie Deignan, the 2017 winner, will not race because she is pregnant.

The two-day race, which covers 162 miles (260.5km), starts in Beverley on 3 May and ends in Ilkley.

Van der Breggen, who will ride for Boels-Dolmans, won the gold medal in the women's road race at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Archibald, 24, will ride for Wiggle High5 and Rowe, 27, for the Great Britain national team.

Rowe won team pursuit gold for GB at the 2012 Olympics, while Archibald did so at the 2016 Rio Games.

"The Tour de Yorkshire women's race has cemented its place as one of the highest-profile races in the sport," said Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity.

"The top riders in the world are not just attracted to the fact we're able to offer one of the largest prize funds in the sport and full live TV coverage - it's because they get to ride in front of massive crowds, receive a warm Yorkshire welcome, and the terrain provides a tough and varied test."

The men's race runs from 3-6 May.