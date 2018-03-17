Mark Cavendish fractures rib after heavy crash in Milan-San Remo

Mark Cavendish also crashed in the opening stages of the Tirreno-Adriatico in early March

Mark Cavendish suffered another fractured rib after crashing heavily into a bollard in the final 10km of the Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was launched head first off his bike and landed hard on his back but avoided any major injury.

Team Dimension Data said he had bruising and abrasions, as well as a possible ankle ligament injury.

Cavendish was making his return after in a crash on the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on 7 March.

He was taken for a scan after the crash in Milan but a statement said he had avoided any major injury.

"He did sustain a new rib fracture [5th] on the same side as the one that he damaged earlier [7th]," a statement read.

He will return home on Saturday.

Cavendish has been selected by the Isle of Man to lead their road cycling team at April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He injured his knees, hips and hands in the fall at the Tirreno-Adriatico but opted to race in the Milan-San Remo, despite his rib not being fully healed.

He told Cycling Weekly before the event that he wanted to race to support his team-mates, describing the event as "close to my heart".

Cavendish previously withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Tour in February after sustaining concussion and whiplash in a fall.

The Milan-San Remo, which Cavendish won in 2009, is the longest one-day race in the calendar and the first 'monument' race of the season.

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali claimed victory in the 294km sprint classic in seven hours 18 minutes 43 seconds.

Nibali, racing for Bahrain Merida, attacked with 6km remaining and held his lead to claim Italy's first victory in the race for 12 years.

Mitchelton-Scott's Caleb Ewan finished second, with Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare taking third spot.

Milan-San Remo results