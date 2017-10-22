European Track Championships 2017: Britain's Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson win madison gold

Barker won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the team pursuit

British pair Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson won gold in the madison on the final day of the European Track Championships in Berlin.

Olympic team pursuit champion Barker, 23, and Dickinson, 19, took the title on the final sprint.

Welsh rider Barker claimed her second medal after winning team pursuit silver in the British quartet on Thursday.

Britain have now won four medals after Katie Archibald took gold in both the individual pursuit and the omnium.

"We worked to our strengths. I'm not feeling too fast at the moment but I thought I was fit enough to have quite an attacking race," said Barker.

In the men's madison, Ollie Wood and Chris Latham came 13th as they registered just three points in a tough race won by France.

After crashing in Saturday's keirin semi-finals, Katy Marchant did not start the sprint qualifying and Sophie Capewell, the second British sprinter, was beaten by Spain's Helena Casas in the round of 32.

Jack Carlin, 20, finished 11th in the men's keirin to bring the young British squad's championships to a close.

What is the madison?

Perhaps the most confusing track cycling event to follow, the madison - named after Madison Square Garden in New York, where the event was first held - is similar to the points race but with teams of two riders.

Women compete over 30km (120 laps) and the men race 50km (200 laps). Intermediate sprints are held every 10 laps, with five points for the winner followed by three, two and one for the next three over the line.

These points are doubled for the final sprint at the end of the race. Teams can also earn 20 points by gaining a lap on the main bunch.

One rider is always active, while the other continues to ride round, but is effectively 'resting' at the top of the track. At the changeover, the active rider users a 'hand-sling' to propel their partner into the action.

The team with the most points at the end of the race is the winner.

Great Britain team in full:

Women's Sprint: Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant.

Men's Sprint: Jack Carlin, Philip Hindes, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman.

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson, Emily Kay, Manon Lloyd.

Men's Endurance: Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant, Ollie Wood.