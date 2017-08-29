Chris Froome still leads Vuelta a Espana as Matteo Trentin wins stage 10

Froome is looking to become the first man to achieve a Tour de France-Vuelta double in 39 years

Britain's Chris Froome maintained his lead in the Vuelta a Espana as Italy's Matteo Trentin won stage 10.

Trentin pulled clear of a 15-man breakaway to beat Jose Joaquin Rojas and Jaime Roson Garcia on the 164.8km ride from Caravaca to Alhama de Murcia.

The Quick-Step Floors rider has now won two stages of this year's Vuelta.

Froome retained his 36-second lead over Colombian Esteban Chaves, but Ireland's Nicolas Roche made up time and is now level with Chaves in second overall.

Having won his fourth Tour de France title earlier this year, Team Sky's Froome is looking to become the first man to achieve a Tour-Vuelta double in 39 years.

Trentin powered past Rojas to win the rain-hit stage, which ended with a thrilling descent of the Collado Bermejo.

"I really wanted it. I was thinking about this stage for a while because the climb was hard, but it was a steady grind," Trentin said.

"It was something that I can handle pretty well. I knew the downhill was really technical. For me it was good having Rojas in the front group because he was really, really good going down. I could just follow him."

Wednesday's stage takes the riders 187.5km from Lorca to Observatorio Astronomico de Calar Alto.

Stage 10 result

1 Matteo Trentin (Ita/Quick-Step Floors) 3hrs 34mins 56secs

2 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa/Movistar) +1sec

3 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa/Caja Rural) +19secs

4 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (SA/Dimension Data) +21secs

5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +56secs

6 Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa/Movistar) +59secs

7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa/Astana) +2mins 22secs

8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita/BMC) Same time

9 Arnaud Courteille (Fra/FDJ) +2mins 40secs

10 Rafael Reis (Por/Caja Rural) +3mins 5secs

Overall standings after stage 10

1 Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 40hrs 12mins 44secs

2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col/Orica-Scott) +36secs

3 Nicolas Roche (Irl/BMC Racing Team) Same time

4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 17secs

5 Tejay van Garderen (USA/BMC) +1 min 27secs

6 David de la Cruz (Spa/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 30secs

7 Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana Pro) +1min 33secs

8 Michael Woods (Can/ Cannondale-Drapac) +1min 52secs

9 Adam Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) +1min 55secs

10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +2mins 15secs