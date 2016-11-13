Mark Downey wins gold at Track World Cup
Ireland's Mark Downey won points race gold on Saturday's second day of the Track World Cup in Apeldoorn.
The 20-year-old from Banbridge was victorious in the final sprint to win on 18 points from France's Morgan Kneisky on 14 points.
Downey won silver in the 120-lap event at the European Under-23 Championships earlier this year.
"I really wanted this. I was going so hard. You reap the rewards when you really want something," he said.