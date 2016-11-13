Mark Downey wins gold at Track World Cup

Downey made two key breaks to win the Points Race at the Track World Cup

Ireland's Mark Downey won points race gold on Saturday's second day of the Track World Cup in Apeldoorn.

The 20-year-old from Banbridge was victorious in the final sprint to win on 18 points from France's Morgan Kneisky on 14 points.

Downey won silver in the 120-lap event at the European Under-23 Championships earlier this year.

"I really wanted this. I was going so hard. You reap the rewards when you really want something," he said.