Abu Dhabi Tour: Mark Cavendish wins final stage to top points standings

Cavendish won a bunch finish to take the final stage

Britain's Mark Cavendish won the fourth and final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour to top the points standings as Estonian Tanel Kangert took overall victory.

Cavendish, riding for the Dimension Data team, won a sprint finish to secure his second stage victory.

The 31-year-old finished on 53 points, nine clear of Giacomo Nizzolo.

Astana rider Kangert had won Saturday's third stage and was in the main bunch on Sunday to finish 21 seconds clear of Team Sky's Nicolas Roche.

Stage four standings:

1. Mark Cavendish (GB/Dimension Data) 3hrs 7mins 44secs

2. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/trek Segafredo) same time

3. Elia Viviani (Ita/Team Sky) same time

4. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Dan/Orica BikeExchange)

5. Jean Pierre Drucker (Lux/BMC)

Final overall standings:

1. Tanel Kangert (Est/Astana) 12hrs 27mins 34secs

2. Nicholas Roche (Ire/Team Sky) +21secs

3. Diego Ulissi (Ita/Lampre-Merida) +43secs

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) +1min

5. Alberto Contador (Spa/Tinkoff) +1min