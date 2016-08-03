RideLondon-Surrey Classic becomes WorldTour race

Media playback is not supported on this device Boonen wins dramatic RideLondon sprint

The RideLondon-Surrey Classic has become the first men's race in Britain to achieve elite-level status after being added to the WorldTour calendar.

The International Cycling Union's (UCI) WorldTour also includes the Grand Tour races of the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

Belgian Tom Boonen won the 2016 RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday.

"We are absolutely thrilled by this news," said event director Hugh Brasher.

Inspired to try cycling? Find out how to get into cycling with our special guide.

"It was set up as a legacy event from London 2012 and to rise to the top echelon of professional men's cycling after such a short period of time is truly outstanding."

The first London-Surrey Classic was held in 2011, as a test event for the London 2012 Olympics, and subsequent races have been based on the course used for the London Games.

The UCI has expanded the number of WorldTour races from 27 to 37, with the Tour of California becoming the USA's first event on the calendar.