Peter Sagan: World champion to join Bora-Hansgrohe next season

Sagan won a fifth successive points classification title at this year's Tour de France

World champion Peter Sagan will join German team Bora-Hansgrohe from 2017.

Slovak Sagan, 26, who has been with Russian team Tinkoff since 2015, signs on a three-year contract as Bora prepare to move to WorldTour level.

"It is a great honour to welcome one of the most popular cyclists of our time into our team." said Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk.

Tinkoff will disband at the end of this season, after Russian owner Oleg Tinkov withdrew his financial backing.

Sagan's Tinkoff team-mates Maciej Bodnar, Michael Kolar and Erik Baska, and his brother Juraj are also moving to Bora.

Bora are currently called Bora-Argon 18 and race on the second-tier UCI Pro Continental tour.

Sagan, who won the points leader's green jersey for a fifth straight year in last month's Tour de France and the World Road Race Championships in Virginia last year, will hope to defend his world title in Doha, Qatar in October before switching teams.

He currently leads the WorldTour rankings ahead of Britain's Tour de France-winner Chris Froome, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana.