RideLondon-Surrey Classic: Tom Boonen wins after Geraint Thomas escape

Media playback is not supported on this device Boonen wins dramatic RideLondon sprint

Welshman Geraint Thomas' solo effort came up short as Tom Boonen won a bunch sprint finish in the RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

Thomas had been out on his own after making a break 50km from the finish before being caught in the final 5km.

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was content to ride in the peloton, with the Olympic road races starting next Saturday.

Two crashes in the earlier amateur ride saw the race delayed by 30 minutes.

When things got back under way Thomas made a move to break up the peloton and catch up with the six-man breakaway.

Thomas then made a second break going up Box Hill and soon found himself on his own.

With the peloton seemingly in total disarray after Thomas' first move it looked like Team Sky would have their first win in the event.

However, the chasing riders slowly ate into his lead in the final 20km and eventually overtook the Team GB man in the final 5km.

He told BBC Sport: "I wanted to get rid of a few people at Box Hill and I ended up on my own.

"I had to bite the bullet and try and go. I could have done with just someone with me to try and give me a breather.

"If maybe I'd stayed with the group a bit longer I might have had more of a chance, but it's great to ride here in Britain."