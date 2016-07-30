RideLondon: Dutch rider Kirsten Wild wins the 2016 RideLondon Classique

Media playback is not supported on this device Wild wins RideLondon Classique with thrilling sprint

Dutch cyclist Kirsten Wild put in a powerful final sprint to win the 2016 RideLondon Classique.

The 33-year-old came home ahead of her compatriot Nina Kessler and Canada's Leah Kirchmann.

Wild, one of the pre-race favourites, won the Tour de Yorkshire event in April.

British rider Dani King, who won gold in the team pursuit at London 2012, finished outside the top 10 in the 66km race around a central London circuit.

Australian Chloe Hosking fell away during the final sprint stage and was unable to build on her La Course victory in Paris last weekend.

After the race, Wild told the BBC: "It might have looked easy but it wasn't. With our team, the plan was to go for the final sprint.

"The team was really strong and I was happy to pull it off."

King, who was controversially omitted from the GB road race team for Rio, said Wild produced "an amazing ride".

"She's amazing," King added. "She's fresh going to Rio tomorrow and she was always going to be one of the favourites to win here.

"She gets herself in the right position and then there is no coming round her."

When asked about the Olympic Games that begin on 5 August, King struggled to hide her disappointment.

"I'm still gutted to be honest, given the form I'm in," she said.

"I don't want to be bitter about it and I'm still rooting for the girls out there."