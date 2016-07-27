Tour de France: More than 3,750 tests for technological fraud - none positive

Chris Froome (second from left) won his third Tour de France

Cycling's governing body carried out more than 3,750 tests for "technological fraud" during the Tour de France - all of which found nothing.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said "extensive" checks took place throughout the race's 21 stages.

In January, the UCI began using a new system to scan for hidden motors.

More than 10,000 bikes have since been tested, with Belgian Femke van den Driessche the only cyclist found guilty. She was banned for six years.

The UCI found the 19-year-old's spare bike at January's Cyclo-cross World Championships contained a motor.

Van den Driessche was fined 20,000 Swiss francs (£14,000) and ordered to pay legal costs.

UCI president Brian Cookson said the 3,773 tests undertaken at the Tour de France showed an "absolute commitment to leave no stone unturned".

He added: "We will continue to test bikes heavily throughout the rest of the season, and do everything in our power to make sure this form of cheating stays out of our sport."