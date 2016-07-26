Chris Froome: Tour de France winner to race Vuelta a Espana after Olympic Games

Chris Froome is scheduled to race in Sunday's RideLondon one-day race

Britain's Chris Froome intends to ride in the Vuelta a Espana 10 days after competing at the Olympic Games, says Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford.

The three-time Tour de France champion will ride in the Olympic road race on 6 August and time trial on 10 August.

The Vuelta, one of cycling's three Grand Tours, begins in Ourense, Spain on 20 August and finishes on 11 September in Madrid.

"All being well, that's what we will be doing," Brailsford told Sky Sports.

"The season-long plan was Tour, on to the Olympics and on to the Vuelta, and that's still the outline at the minute."

Froome, 31, added to his 2013 and 2015 Tour de France successes with the 2016 title on Sunday.

He finished second in the Vuelta in 2011 and 2014, but broke a bone in his foot after crashing on last year's stage 11.