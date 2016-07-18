Rio 2016: Welsh cyclist Ciara Horne inspired by childhood scrapbook

Ciara Horne is congratulated by Joanna Rowsell Shand after winning team pursuit bronze at the World Championships

Ciara Horne has revealed an Olympic scrapbook she kept as a child is her inspiration for this summer's Games in Rio.

Horne, 26, is in the women's track squad for Brazil and in contention to be part of the team pursuit line-up.

She is one of five Welsh cyclists selected by Team GB and cannot wait to be part of the Olympic Games.

"I'm completely obsessed by it," Horne told BBC Wales Sport.

"Not long ago I had a folder of old bits and bobs of paper cuttings and I used to make scrapbooks of the Olympics when I was younger.

"The Olympics is the pinnacle of any athletes' career and to say that I'm going to the Olympic Games has made everything worthwhile. It's a huge honour."

Horne was a swimmer but had to give up at the age of 18 following shoulder surgery before switching to triathlon and later cycling while at Birmingham University.

She won team pursuit bronze along with Elinor Barker, Joanna Rowsell Shand and Laura Trott at the Track Cycling World Championships in London in March.

The women's team, having won six out of eight team pursuit world titles, salvaged a bronze medal following a disappointing qualifying performance.

Elinor Barker won silver and bronze for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

But Horne insists lessons have been learned in time for Rio.

"It was a steep learning curve and emotions were high after that race," Horne added.

"We were all absolutely gutted but to come back from that shows our strength of character.

"We broke the British record and had two solid rides.

"It's better to have learnt there than in the Olympic Games and messed up that qualifier."

Horne's fellow Welsh rider Barker, 21, admits she is still not sure of her place in the final team that will ride in the pursuit.

Katie Archibald has also been included in five member squad vying for a place in the four-strong team pursuit line-up.

"Five of us are training for the spots and we've known for quite a long time it would be us," Barker said.

"But the real selection will be on the day when four riders will be chosen to race."