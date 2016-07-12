Rio 2016: Alberto Contador out of Olympics after Tour de France injury

Alberto Contador won the 2007 Tour de France

Spain's Alberto Contador has ruled himself out of the Rio Olympics after injury forced him to withdraw from the Tour de France.

Contador pulled out of the Tour during Sunday's ninth stage and says his recovery will take four weeks. The Olympic road race begins on 6 August.

"To reach them in optimal condition looks like it will not be possible," said Contador.

He is now targeting the Vuelta a Espana on 20 August for his comeback.