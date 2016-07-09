Rio 2016: Dani King 'loses' her appeal to gain a place in GB team

Dani King, left, won 2012 Olympic gold in the team pursuit, along with Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell

Olympic champion Dani King says she has failed in her appeal to gain a place in the Great Britain road cycling team for the Rio Games.

King, who won team pursuit gold at London 2012, had claimed the selection process had been unfair.

The 25-year-old told BBC London: "I have been told they felt they had gone with the selection criteria."

King had been the second-highest ranked British rider when she failed to gain selection in the GB team.

Emma Pooley and Nikki Harris were chosen to support lead rider Lizzie Armitstead - despite both being ranked below her.

King took advantage of a new route of appeal introduced by British Cycling following consultation with the British Olympic Association.

"I don't think there's much I can do any more, so I will just be on that reserve spot for Rio," she added.

King, who hopes to compete in the Road World Championships later this year, won the London stage of the Red Hook Criterium Championship Series on Saturday.

The Rio Olympics get under way on 5 August.