Tour de France 2016: Adam Yates second overall after result revision

Adam Yates struck the collapsing inflatable and somersaulted off his bike, cutting his chin

Britain's Adam Yates has moved up to second in the Tour de France overall standings following a revision to the result of stage seven.

The Orica-BikeExchange rider had broken clear of the peloton when he crashed as an inflatable arch that marks 1km to go collapsed in front of him.

Tour organisers have taken the seven-second lead that Yates held over the peloton at the 3km mark into account.

Yates is second behind yellow jersey holder Greg van Avermaet of Belgium.

The Bury rider is five minutes 50 seconds adrift of BMC Racing's Van Avermaet following the revision, one second ahead of Etixx-Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe.

"There's not much you can do," said 23-year-old Yates, who also holds the white jersey for highest placed under-25 rider. "I had no time to react. It's a good job it was just me on my own or it could have been a lot worse."

Yates collides with the deflating inflatable

The stage was won by Britain's Steve Cummings, while defending champion Chris Froome of Team Sky was unaffected by the crash and is sixth overall.

Revised general classification after stage seven:

1. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing) 34hrs 9mins 44secs

2. Adam Yates (GB/Orica-BikeExchange) +5mins 50secs

3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Etixx-Quick-Step) +5mins 51secs

4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +5mins 53secs

5. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa/Katusha) +5mins 54secs

6. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +5mins 57secs

7. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) same time

8. Warren Barguil (Fra/Giant)

9. Pierre Rolland (Fra/Cannondale)

10. Daniel Martin (Ire/Etixx-Quick-Step)