Tour de Suisse: Geraint Thomas moves into third after five stages

Geraint Thomas (far left) finished sixth in the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse

Briton Geraint Thomas moved into third place at the Tour de Suisse as he finished sixth behind Colombia's Darwin Atapuma on Wednesday's fifth stage.

Atapuma pulled away from the field 6km from the end of the 126km leg to Cari, with Warren Barguil finishing second.

Frenchman Pierre-Roger Latour was third to take the overall lead, five seconds ahead of Welshman Thomas.

Thursday's sixth stage, which takes the race 162.8km to Amden, should also favour the climbers.

The race finishes in Davos on Sunday.

General classification after stage five:

1. Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) 18hrs 4mins 54secs

2. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team LottoNl-Jumbo) same time

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +5secs

4. Warren Barguil (Fra/Team Giant-Alpecin) +16secs

5. Tejay Van Garderen (USA/BMC Racing Team) +18secs