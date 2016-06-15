Women's Tour: Christine Majerus wins first stage in Norwich

From the section

Christine Majerus' victory was her first on the UCI Women's World Tour

Christine Majerus sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Women's Tour from Southwold to Norwich.

The 29-year-old, an eight-time national champion in Luxembourg, edged out three-time world road race champion Marianne Vos on the 138.5km stage.

Lizzie Armitstead, one of Majerus' Boels Dolmans team-mates, was the highest-placed Briton, finishing 18th.

Compatriot Rebecca Durrell was 25th, with Olympic gold medallist Dani King one place further back.

Stage one results

1. Christine Majerus (Lux/Boel-Dolmans) 3hrs 24mins 48secs

2. Marianne Vos (Ned/Raboliv) same time

3. Giorgia Bronzini (Ita/Wiggle High5)

4. Marta Bastianelli (Ita/Ale Cipollini)

5. Lotta Lepisto (Fin/Cervelo-Bigla)

6. Leah Kirchmann (Can/Liv-Plantur)

7. Lucinda Brand (Ned/Rabo-Liv)

8. Alison Tetrick (US/Cylance)

9. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Wiggle High5) +6secs

10. Floortje Mackaij (Ned/Liv-Plantur)

Selected others

18. Lizzie Armitstead (GB/Boels-Dolmans) +9secs

25. Rebecca Durrell (GB/Drops)

26. Dani King (GB/Wiggle High5)

34. Grace Garner (GB/British National)

35. Annasley Park (GB/British National)

41. Laura Massey (GB/Drops)

44. Jessie Walker (GB/British National)