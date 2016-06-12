Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup: Rachel Atherton wins 10th successive race

From the section

Rachel Atherton also has three World Championships wins to her name

Britain's Rachel Atherton won a record 10th successive UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup event on Sunday.

Atherton completed a British one-two with Tahnee Seagrave in Leogang, Austria, to pass the record held by France's Anne-Caroline Chausson.

The 28-year-old's winning run goes back to June 2015, starting at Fort William.

"I had a really wild run," said the four-time World Cup champion. "I felt the pressure today, I felt the nerves a bit. I'm pretty relieved."

Atherton has added four wins in the opening four World Cup races this year to six at the end of last season.

She finished 5.3 seconds clear of nearest rival Seagrave, 20, on Sunday for a 30th World Cup career win.