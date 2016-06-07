Chris Froome maintains third as Jesus Herrada wins Criterium du Dauphine stage

Chris Froome won the Criterium du Dauphine in 2013 and 2015

Britain's Chris Froome finished eighth on stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday to maintain third place in the overall standings.

The Team Sky rider, 31, was part of a group that finished two seconds behind Movistar stage winner Jesus Herrada.

Spaniard Herrada made a decisive break, accelerating up the final climb for victory at Chalmazel-Jeansagniere.

Spain's Alberto Contador is the overall leader, six seconds ahead of Richie Porte, having won Sunday's time trial.

Contador, a two-time Tour de France winner, is yet to win the eight-stage, week-long Dauphine, but has twice finished second - in 2010 and 2014.

Froome, also a two-time Tour winner, is 13 seconds off Tinkoff rider Contador heading into Wednesday's hilly third stage from Boen-sur-Lignon to Tournon-sur-Rhone.

The Kenya-born rider was not named by British Cycling on Tuesday in a list of athletes who will compete for the British Championships later this month, with team-mate Geraint Thomas also absent.

Froome will instead focus on the Tour de France, which begins on 2 July, ahead of his bid for Olympic gold in the road race in Rio in August.

Criterium du Dauphine stage two result:

1. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Movistar) 4hrs 13mins 43secs

2. Tony Gallopin (Fra/Lotto) +2secs

3. Serge Pauwels (Bel/Dimension Data) same time

4. Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra/ Direct Energie)

5. Daniel Moreno (Spa/Movistar)

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek)

7. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing)

8. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky)

9. Valerio Conti (Ita/Lampre)

10. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa/Katusha)

General classification:

1. Alberto Contador (Spa/ Tinkoff) 8hrs 53mins 14secs

2. Richie Porte (Aus/BMC Racing) +6secs

3. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +13secs

4. Daniel Martin (Ire/Etixx-Quick-Step) +21secs

5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Etixx-Quick-Step) +24secs

6. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Movistar) +27secs

7. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +31secs

8. Diego Rosa (Ita/Astana) +37secs

9. Daniel Navarro (Spa/Cofidis) +43secs

10. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek) +48secs