Lizzie Armitstead to defend British Championships road race title

From the section

Lizzie Armitstead has won three national road titles

World champion Lizzie Armitstead heads the women's field for the British Championships in Stockton-on-Tees.

Armitstead, 27, will defend her road title against Olympic track champion Dani King and junior world champion Lucy Garner in the 26 June race.

Dame Sarah Storey and Emma Pooley will compete in the women's time trial.

Former world and British champion Mark Cavendish goes up against Team Sky contenders Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe and Ben Swift in the men's road race.

Alex Dowsett will attempt to win a record fifth British time trial title, with both the men's and women's events taking place on 23 June.

Boels Dolmans rider Armitstead will first face Olympic champion Marianne Vos in the Aviva Women's Tour, which begins in Southwold on Wednesday, 15 June.

GB select eight-rider team for Worlds

British Cycling has announced an eight-rider Great Britain team for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships taking place in the Czech Republic from 29 June-3 July.

Under-23 cyclo-cross world champion Evie Richards is in the women's category alongside Beth Crumpton, while Iain Paton represents the under-23 men.

Grant Ferguson, 22, will participate in the elite men's race.

Will Gascoyne, Cameron Orr, Sophie Wright and Emily Wadsworth make up the juniors line-up.