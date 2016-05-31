Team Sky: Sergio Henao cleared to return after biological passport analysis

Climber Sergio Henao finished sixth in Paris-Nice in March and won the points classification in the Tour of the Basque Country in April

Team Sky's Sergio Henao has been cleared to return to racing following analysis of his biological data.

Sky withdrew the Colombian, 28, from competition in April over the results of out-of-competition blood tests.

But the UCI, the sport's governing body, said that after examination by independent experts "there was no basis to proceed further".

Henao was also withdrawn by Sky in March 2014 for three months over their monitoring of his biological passport.

Henao's 2016 tests were carried out at altitude and Sky commissioned an independent 10-week research programme to find out if the fact he was born at 2,125m above altitude had any bearing on his blood values.

The results revealed nothing to raise suspicion of any wrongdoing by Henao.

Team Sky's Chris Froome begins the defence of his Tour de France title on 2 July.