Stuart Lancaster: Ex-England rugby union coach on British Cycling review panel

Stuart Lancaster
Stuart Lancaster was sacked as England coach after overseeing a group-stage exit at the 2015 World Cup

Former England rugby union coach Stuart Lancaster has been named on a panel to undertake an independent review into the culture at British Cycling.

The review follows allegations by cyclist Jess Varnish of sexism and discriminatory behaviour by technical director Shane Sutton.

She alleged Sutton told her to "go and have a baby" and he subsequently resigned, although denied wrongdoing.

The panel also includes ex-Great Britain hockey player Annie Panter.

It will be chaired by British Rowing chief Annemarie Phelps.

Lancaster was sacked as England coach after the team were eliminated at the group stage of their home World Cup in October.

Sutton resigns amid discrimination row

