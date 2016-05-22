Tour of California: Great Britain's Mark Cavendish wins final stage

From the section

Mark Cavendish has won the points classification in all three of cycling's Grand Tours

Great Britain's Mark Cavendish won the final stage of the Tour of California in a sprint finish on Sunday.

France's Etixx-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe, 23, was the overall winner from BMC's Rohan Dennis.

Team Dimension Data rider Cavendish, 31, held off Tinkoff's Peter Sagan to take his first stage victory of the race.

"I'm happy," Cavendish told Eurosport. "We've been consistently visible throughout the week."

Cavendish was part of a group that reeled in an early seven-man breakaway with two kilometres to go on the 138km route.

The 2011 Tour de France green jersey winner then emerged from the bunch to finish ahead of Sagan and Katusha's Alexander Kristoff by a bike length.