Giro d'Italia: Steven Kruijswijk extends lead as Alexander Foliforov wins time trial

Steven Kruijswijk dispossessed brief overall leader Andrey Amador on Saturday

Steven Kruijswijk extended his Giro d'Italia overall lead on Sunday after finishing second to Russian Alexander Foliforov on the 15th stage time trial.

Race favourite Vincenzo Nibali fell further behind the Lotto rider after suffering mechanical problems.

The Italian's overnight deficit grew to two minutes 51 seconds as Orica's Esteban Chaves moved into second place overall behind Dutchman Kruijswijk.

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde took third behind Kruijswijk and Foliforov.

Gazprom's Foliforov won the uphill 10.8km time trial between Castelrotto and Alpe di Suisi in 28 minutes 39 seconds.

Kruijswijk, who rode into the pink jersey on Saturday, was a fraction slower while Spaniard Valverde's ride closed the gap on 2013 champion Nibali to 38 seconds.

The Astana rider had to change bike 25 minutes into the time trial and also appeared to be frustrated by fans who got too close.

Monday is the tour's final rest day and the race resumes on Tuesday with a 132km ride from Bressanone to Andalo.

Stage 15 results:

1. Alexander Foliforov (Rus/Gazprom) 28mins 39hrs

2. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL) same time

3. Alejandro Valverde (Spain / Movistar) +23secs

4. Sergey Firsanov (Rus/Gazprom) +30secs

5. Michele Scarponi (Ita/Astana) +36secs

6. Esteban Chaves (Col/Orica) +40secs

Overall standings:

1. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL) 60hrs 41mins 22secs

2. Esteban Chaves (Col/Orica) +2mins 12secs

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) +2mins 51secs

4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 29secs

5. Rafal Majka (Pol/Tinkoff) +4mins 38secs

6. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha) +4mins 40secs