Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh could miss Tour de France after crash

Peter Kennaugh finished ninth overall in last year's Tour of California

Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh has suffered a suspected broken collarbone in a crash at the Tour of California.

The Olympic champion, 26, was involved in a collision late on stage three, which was won by Julian Alaphilippe.

Briton Kennaugh, who won team pursuit gold at the 2012 Games in London, could now miss the Tour de France, which begins on 2 July in Mont-Saint-Michel.

Team Sky sport director Gabriel Rasch said the crash came at "the worst possible time" for the team.