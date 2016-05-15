Giro d'Italia: Gianluca Brambilla maintains overall lead after time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Gianluca Brambilla
Gianluca Brambilla won his first Grand Tour stage in Saturday's eighth stage

Italy's Gianluca Brambilla has held on to the leader's jersey by one second as Primoz Roglic won a rain-affected stage nine time trial in the Giro d'Italia.

Etixx-Quick Step rider Brambilla saw his overall 23-second lead almost wiped out by team-mate Bob Jungels.

Roglic's victory was aided by heavy rain that affected later starters on the 40.5km route from Radda to Greve.

The Slovenian (LottoNL) clocked 51 minutes 45 seconds - 10 secs ahead of Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling).

Braendle's team-mate Vegard Stake Laengen was third and former four-time world time-trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Trek) fourth.

Brambilla - who finished 17th in the stage, 2mins 5secs behind Roglic - told Eurosport: "It was wet and slippery but I had to give it a go. The pink jersey is still mine - only just - but it's still mine."

Earlier in the day, Germany's Marcel Kittel, who led the Giro after back-to-back stage wins in the Netherlands, retired from the race.

Kittel made his decision after finishing 18 minutes behind team-mate Brambilla, Saturday's stage eight winner.

The tenth stage, which will happen on Tuesday after a rest day, will take the riders on a mountainous 216km route from Campi Bisenzio to Sestola.

The Giro - the first of the three Grand Tours in the year, before the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana - finishes in Torino on 29 May.

Stage nine result:

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL) 51mins 45secs

2. Matthias Brandle (Aut/IAM Cycling) +10"

3. Vegard Laengen (Nor/IAM Cycling) +17"

4. Fabian Cancellara (Sw/Trek) +28"

5. Anton Vorobyev (Rus/Katusha) +30"

6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Etixx-Quick-Step) +45"

Overall Standings:

1. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita/Etixx - Quick-Step) 34hrs 33mins 4secs

2. Bob Jungels (Lux/Etixx - Quick-Step) +1"

3. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +32"

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/ LottoNL) +51"

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) +53"

6. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +55"

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you