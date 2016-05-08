Giro d'Italia: Marcel Kittel claims back-to-back stages to take leader's jersey

Marcel Kittel leads the overall classification at the Giro d'Italia

Germany's Marcel Kittel has claimed the leader's pink jersey in the Giro d'Italia with victory in the third stage in Arnhem.

The Etixx-Quick Step rider followed up Saturday's stage win with another imperious display to power home in a sprint finish.

Kittel won by three bike lengths from Team Sky's Elia Viviani and fellow Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek).

Overnight leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) is second, nine seconds down.

Kittel has now won all four Giro d'Italia road stages he has completed and has 13 Grand Tour stage victories to his name.

He told Eurosport: "It was a super tough day with cross winds making the riders nervous to stay in position and then a breakaway that stayed out in front for some time.

"We had to go full gas. My team-mates did an amazing job to get me to the front at the right moment and give me the best possibilities to start the sprint."

For the second year in a row, there are no British riders competing in the race.

Monday is a rest day as the tour leaves the Netherlands and heads to Italy for stage four, a 191km mountain stage between Catanzaro and Praia a Mare.

Stage three result:

1. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Etixx - Quick-Step) 4hrs 23mins 45secs

2. Elia Viviani (Ita/Team Sky) same time

3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Trek)

4. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto)

5. Alexander Porsev (Rus/Katusha)

General Classification leaderboard:

1. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Etixx - Quick-Step) 9hrs 13mins 10secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Giant) +9"

3. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +15"

4. Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe/Giant) +17"

5. Moreno Moser (Ita/Cannondale) +21"