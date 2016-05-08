Giro d'Italia: Marcel Kittel claims back-to-back stages to take leader's jersey
Germany's Marcel Kittel has claimed the leader's pink jersey in the Giro d'Italia with victory in the third stage in Arnhem.
The Etixx-Quick Step rider followed up Saturday's stage win with another imperious display to power home in a sprint finish.
Kittel won by three bike lengths from Team Sky's Elia Viviani and fellow Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek).
Overnight leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) is second, nine seconds down.
Kittel has now won all four Giro d'Italia road stages he has completed and has 13 Grand Tour stage victories to his name.
He told Eurosport: "It was a super tough day with cross winds making the riders nervous to stay in position and then a breakaway that stayed out in front for some time.
"We had to go full gas. My team-mates did an amazing job to get me to the front at the right moment and give me the best possibilities to start the sprint."
For the second year in a row, there are no British riders competing in the race.
Monday is a rest day as the tour leaves the Netherlands and heads to Italy for stage four, a 191km mountain stage between Catanzaro and Praia a Mare.
Stage three result:
1. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Etixx - Quick-Step) 4hrs 23mins 45secs
2. Elia Viviani (Ita/Team Sky) same time
3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Trek)
4. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto)
5. Alexander Porsev (Rus/Katusha)
General Classification leaderboard:
1. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Etixx - Quick-Step) 9hrs 13mins 10secs
2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Giant) +9"
3. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +15"
4. Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe/Giant) +17"
5. Moreno Moser (Ita/Cannondale) +21"