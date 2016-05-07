Giro d'Italia: Marcel Kittel wins stage two, Tom Dumoulin leads overall

Marcel Kittel has now won 12 stages on Grand Tour races

Germany's Marcel Kittel dominated a sprint finish to win the second stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia.

The Etixx-Quick Step rider pulled ahead in the final 150m of the 190km stage between Arnhem and Nijmegen before easing over the line.

Frenchman Arnaud Demare (FDJ) finished second, with Italian Sacha Modolo (Lampre) third.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) retains the leaders's pink jersey after winning Friday's opening stage.

No British riders are competing in the race for the second year in a row.

Sunday's third stage - taking the riders 189km from Nijmegen to Arnhem - is also expected to be won in a sprint finish.

Stage two result

1. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Etixx-Quick-Step) 4hrs 38mins 31secs

2. Arnaud Demare (Fra/FDJ) same time

3. Sacha Modolo (Ita/Lampre)

4. Moreno Hofland (Ned/LottoNL)

5. Nicola Ruffoni (Ita/Bardiani Valvole)

Overall classification

1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Giant) 4hrs 49mins 34secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slov/LottoNL) same time

3. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Etixx - Quick-Step) +1sec

4. Andrey Amador (Crc/Movistar) +6secs

5. Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe/Giant) +8secs