Nairo Quintana claims overall victory in Tour de Romandie

Nario Quintana was second at last year's Tour de France

Movistar's Nairo Quintana won the Tour de Romandie after a rain-soaked final stage success for Orica's Michael Albasini in Geneva.

Colombian Quintana had led overall since winning Thursday's second stage.

Team Sky's Chris Froome, winner of Saturday's fourth stage, after losing 17 minutes in the second stage, trailed home in the peloton.

French rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), quickest in Friday's time trial, came second overall.

The closing stage was a 177.4km ride between Ollon-sur-Villars and Geneva.

Froome was part of a breakaway before the two-time Tour de France winner attacked on the final climb with 36km remaining.

He was was unable to gain a decisive lead, and instead it was a move from Verona that proved crucial. Swiss Albasini tracked it carefully and went on to claim the sixth Romandie stage win of his career.

The Tour de Romandie is regarded as a pointer to the Tour de France, with three of the previous five winners going on to win in Paris.

Tour de Romandie 2016: Final classification

1. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar 16hrs 20mins 20secs

2. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ +19secs

3. Jon Izagirre (SPA) Movistar +23"

4. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) Katusha +26"

5. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Giant +57"

6. Rui Costa (POR) Lampre +1:12"

7. Simon Spilak (SLO) Katusha +1:16"

8. Mathias Frank (SWI) IAM Cycling +1:16"

9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek +1:24"

10. Tejay van Garderen (US) BMC Racing +1:27"