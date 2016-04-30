Tour de Yorkshire: Danny van Poppel wins second stage

Danny van Poppel (right) has won a stage of the Espana de Vuelta

Dutch rider Danny van Poppel from Team Sky has won the second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old sprinter crossed the line in Doncaster ahead of first-stage winner Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo, who retains the overall lead.

Van Poppel's compatriot Kirsten Wild won the women's race earlier on Saturday over the same 136km route.

Elsewhere, Britain's Chris Froome of Team Sky earned a solo victory on the fourth stage of Tour de Romandie.

Van Poppel, who claimed his first victory since jointing Team Sky in the winter, picked up 10 bonus seconds with his bunch-finish win to elevate him to second in the general classification, six seconds behind Van Groenewegen.

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) was third in the stage and is third overall, two seconds further back, with Chris Opie (ONE Pro Cycling) Britain's highest-place finisher in fourth.

ITV4's live coverage had to be abandoned because of technical issues that also meant only brief recorded highlights of the women's race could be shown.

The three-day race is in its second year and a legacy of Yorkshire's hosting of the Grand Depart of the 2014 Tour de France.

Sunday's final stage, a 198km route from Middlesbrough to Scarborough, contains six categorised climbs.

Froome fights back to win stage

In the Tour de Romandie, Froome began the day more than 17 minutes down on the general classification lead after a disappointing second stage, but showed the fighting qualities that have earned him two Tour de France titles.

In the company of Tejay van Garderen (BMC), he pulled away from the peloton with 40km to go as the race tackled the first of two steep ascents.

Froome then dropped Van Garderen three kilometres from the summit of the final climb and took no risks on the wet descent to win by four seconds from Ion Izagirre (Movistar).

Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is the overall leader by 19 seconds from France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Tour de Yorkshire 2016

Stage two men's result

1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky, 3hrs 4mins 20secs

2 Dylan van Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo same time

3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Alpecin same time

4 Chris Opie (GB) ONE Pro Cycling same time

5 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis same time

General classification

1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 8hrs 13mins 15secs

2 Dylan van Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo +6sec

3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Giant-Alpecin +8secs

4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge +10secs

5 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis +1min