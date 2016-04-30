Tour de Yorkshire: Kirsten Wild wins women's race in sprint finish

Kirsten Wild finished sixth in the omnium at the London 2012 Olympics

Kirsten Wild saw off Britain's double junior world road race champion Lucy Garner and Lizzie Armitstead to win the women's Tour de Yorkshire on Saturday.

World champion Armitstead formed part of a three-rider breakaway, but the pack recovered late on for Dutch rider Wild, 33, to clinch a sprint finish.

Wiggle High5's Garner, 21, was second - the first of five British riders in the top 10, with Floortje Mackaij third.

Stage two of the men's race will follow on the same 136km route.

Wild will collect £15,000 for winning the one-day women's race - more than the winner of the men's race and £14,000 more than 2015 champion Louise Mahe.

ITV4 was unable to broadcast the race live as scheduled because of technical issues with the aircraft that relays the pictures.

The Tour departed from 27-year-old Armitstead's home town of Otley, but it was Switzerland's Doris Schweizer who led by more than two minutes heading into the final climb at Conisbrough.

The Cylance Pro Cycling rider was reeled in by Armitstead and Canada's Leah Kirchmann, with the trio then opening up a lead of more than a minute with around 15km remaining.

However, the peloton gradually closed the gap as the finish in Doncaster neared, allowing Team Hitec Products' Wild to make a move in a sprint on the final straight and pip Garner by a bike-length.

Armitstead finished in a bunch awarded the same time as Wild, but placed 26th - one behind Britain's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Danielle King.

"The start was brilliant," said Armitstead. "I had a couple of bike problems to begin with which was difficult but it was a goose pimple moment for me at the beginning to be supported by my community.

"It's not something I ever thought would happen to me - to start a race in my home town and as world champion - both are a surprise and a bonus."

Women's Tour de Yorkshire 2016

1. Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products3hrs 22mins 26secs

2. Lucy Garner (GB) Wiggle High5 same time

3. Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur

4. Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale'Cippolin

5. Alice Barnes (GB) Great Britain

6. Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale'Cippolin

7. Jennifer George (GB) Drops Cycling Team

8. Nicola Juniper (GB) Team Ford Ecoboost

9. Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa

10. Evie Richards (GB) Great Britain

Selected others:

25. Danielle King (GB) Wiggle High5 same time

26. Lizzie Armitstead (GB) Great Britain