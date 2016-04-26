Tour de Romandie: Geraint Thomas finishes fourth in prologue

Thomas finished behind Team Sky team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth in the opening prologue of the six-day Tour de Romandie.

The Welshman was seven seconds behind leader Jon Izagirre, with Thomas' fellow Briton and Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome another 19 seconds back.

Froome is trying to win the race for the third time as he prepares to defend his Tour de France title.

Rain slowed times on the opening 3.95km stage in the town of La Chaux-de-Fonds, with poor weather expected all week.

Tour de Romandie, prologue:

1. Jon Izagirre (Spa/Movistar) 5mins 33secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Giant) +6secs

3. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +7secs

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) same time

5. Gorka Izagirre (Spa/Movistar) +8secs

6. Moreno Moser (Ita/Cannondale) +9secs

7. Reto Hollenstein (Swi/IAM Cycling) +11secs

8. Louis Vervaeke (Bel/Lotto) same time

9. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing) same time

10. Martijn Keizer (Ned/LottoNL) +12secs

Selected others:

62. Chris Froome (GB) Team Sky +26secs

74. Alex Peters (GB) Team Sky +30secs

89. Ben Swift (GB) Team Sky +34secs

142. Adam Blythe (GB) Tinkoff Team +52 secs

149. Mark McNally (GB) Wanty-Groupe Gobert +54secs

157. Ian Stannard (GB) Team Sky +1min 5secs