Tour de Romandie: Geraint Thomas finishes fourth in prologue
-
- From the section Cycling
Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth in the opening prologue of the six-day Tour de Romandie.
The Welshman was seven seconds behind leader Jon Izagirre, with Thomas' fellow Briton and Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome another 19 seconds back.
Froome is trying to win the race for the third time as he prepares to defend his Tour de France title.
Rain slowed times on the opening 3.95km stage in the town of La Chaux-de-Fonds, with poor weather expected all week.
Tour de Romandie, prologue:
1. Jon Izagirre (Spa/Movistar) 5mins 33secs
2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Giant) +6secs
3. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +7secs
4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) same time
5. Gorka Izagirre (Spa/Movistar) +8secs
6. Moreno Moser (Ita/Cannondale) +9secs
7. Reto Hollenstein (Swi/IAM Cycling) +11secs
8. Louis Vervaeke (Bel/Lotto) same time
9. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing) same time
10. Martijn Keizer (Ned/LottoNL) +12secs
Selected others:
62. Chris Froome (GB) Team Sky +26secs
74. Alex Peters (GB) Team Sky +30secs
89. Ben Swift (GB) Team Sky +34secs
142. Adam Blythe (GB) Tinkoff Team +52 secs
149. Mark McNally (GB) Wanty-Groupe Gobert +54secs
157. Ian Stannard (GB) Team Sky +1min 5secs