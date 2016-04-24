Liege-Bastogne-Liege: Wout Poels earns Team Sky biggest one-day win

Poels (left) just held on to secure Team Sky a first win in a Monument race

Wout Poels triumphed in Sunday's Liege-Bastogne-Liege to secure a first victory for Team Sky in one of cycling's one-day Spring Classics.

Dutchman Poels, 28, prevailed in a sprint at the end of a gruelling 154-mile race held in wintry conditions.

Poels had to fend off a late challenge from Switzerland's Michael Albasini, with Portugal's Rui Costa in third.

"To be able to win the first 'Monument' for the team is really special," said Poels. "It's a huge win for the team."

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the oldest of cycling's 'Monument' one-day races, a group that includes the Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Giro di Lombardia.

Sunday's race marked its 102nd edition and provided Poels with the biggest win of his career

"It's unbelievable," he added on Team Sky's website. "I'm really happy and I still can't believe I won Liege-Bastogne-Liege. It's a really nice victory that's for sure.

"I think everyone was really tired from the cold, rain, snow and everything else the weather threw at us today. I did a good sprint and luckily it was enough."

Final result: Liege-Bastogne-Liege:

1. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) 6:24:29"

2. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica) Same time

3. Rui Costa (Por/Lampre)

4. Samuel Sanchez (Spa/BMC Racing) +4"

5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha) +9"

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +11"

7. Roman Kreuziger (Cze/Tinkoff) +12"

8. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa/ Katusha)

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek)

10. Diego Rosa (Ita/Astana)

Selected others:

16. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar)

44. Ben Swift (GB/Team Sky) +1:56"

112. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +10:31"