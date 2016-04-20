Mark Cavendish wins second stage to lead the Tour of Croatia

  • From the section Cycling
Mark Cavendish
Manxman Mark Cavendish now leads the Tour of Croatia

Britain's Mark Cavendish has won the second stage of the Tour of Croatia.

The 30-year-old Team Dimension Data rider got the better of Italian Giacomo Nizzolo in a reverse of the result from Tuesday's opening stage.

Cavendish's Australian team-mate Mark Renshaw was third in Wednesday's hilly 240km stage from Plitvicka Jezera to Split.

Manxman Cavendish now holds the overall lead from Nizzolo in the event, which continues until Sunday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you