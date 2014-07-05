BBC Sport - Tour de France 2014: Chris Froome says British stage was 'unreal'

Riding in Britain unreal - Froome

Defending Tour de France champion Chris Froome says riding the first stage of the 2014 race in front of British fans is "unreal".

Froome finished sixth on the stage from Leeds to Harrogate which was won by Germany's Marcel Kittel.

Mark Cavendish's hopes of taking the yellow jersey on the first day ended when he crashed during the sprint finish.

