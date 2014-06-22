Tour of Switzerland: Rui Costa overhauls Tony Martin for third win

Portugal's world road race champion Rui Costa overhauled Tony Martin on the last day to win the Tour of Switzerland for the third year in succession.

The Portuguese, 27, started the 157km leg from Martigny to Saas-Fee more than a minute behind Martin, but broke clear near the hilly finish to win the stage in four hours 13 minutes 14 seconds.

That gave him the race victory by 33 seconds from Mathias Frank, with Bauke Mollema third and Martin fourth.

The win was Costa's first of 2014.

Three-time world time trial champion Martin had been in the leader's yellow jersey since winning the opening stage on 14 June, but Costa's superior climbing ability proved decisive.

Costa will lead the Lampre team at the Tour de France, which starts next month in Yorkshire.

Teams are expected to name their line-ups in the coming days, with 2012 champion Sir Bradley Wiggins likely to be a notable absentee from the Team Sky squad.

His fellow Briton Mark Cavendish, who won Tuesday's stage in Switzerland, should be part of Martin's Omega Pharma-Quick-Step team.

Final stage result:

1. Rui Costa (Portugal / Lampre) 4:13:14"

2. Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Belkin) +14"

3. Mathias Frank (Switzerland / IAM Cycling) +24"

4. Steve Morabito (Switzerland / BMC Racing) +47"

5. Oliver Zaugg (Switzerland / Tinkoff - Saxo)

6. Andre Cardoso (Portugal / Garmin) +1:28"

7. Jeremy Roy (France / FDJ.fr) +1:41"

8. Marcel Wyss (Switzerland / IAM Cycling) +1:48"

9. Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands / Giant) +2:18"

10. Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic / Tinkoff - Saxo)

General Classification:

1. Rui Costa (Portugal / Lampre) 33:08:35"

2. Mathias Frank (Switzerland / IAM Cycling) +33"

3. Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Belkin) +50"

4. Tony Martin (Germany / Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) +1:13"

5. Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands / Giant) +2:04"

6. Steve Morabito (Switzerland / BMC Racing) +2:47"

7. Davide Formolo (Italy / Cannondale) +3:00"

8. Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic / Tinkoff - Saxo) +3:03"

9. Janier Acevedo (Colombia / Garmin) +3:20"

10. Eros Capecchi (Italy / Movistar) +3:46"