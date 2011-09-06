Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Cregeen finished fourth at the recent Tour of Wales

Team Isle of Man Microgaming's junior team manager Gary Mazzone says his riders are in strong form going in to the Commonwealth Youth Games.

"The lads have had a great season in the Junior National Road Series and they are really looking forward to racing on the island," said Mazzone.

The four-man team of Jonathan Cregeen, Tom Mazzone, Warwick Sanderson and Alex Haddock will enter all three races.

The first of which is the men's time trial on Douglas Promenade on Friday.

The Manx team will also contest Saturday's men's road race, which will start from the TT Grandstand and utilise parts of the mountain course.

The final event will be Sunday's criterium race, which will be held at the Villa Marina in Douglas.

quote We know who the leading British riders are and we know we can compete with them, but we also know that Australia will have a very strong team

The Isle of Man juniors warmed up for the Games with an impressive showing at the final round of the Junior National Road Series, the Tour of Wales.

Jonathan Cregeen was the best placed Manx rider, finishing fourth in the general classification.

"It was a great way to warm up for the Games and all the boys are full of confidence," Mazzone added.

"We know who the leading British riders are and we know we can compete with them, but we also know that Australia will have a very strong team."

Meanwhile, Andrew Roche stormed to his second consecutive victory in the Manx 25-mile Time Trial Championship on Sunday.

Roche crossed the line in 61 minutes 54 seconds to claim the title from Elliot Baxter with Rob Dooley third.