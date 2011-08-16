David Millar and Roger Hammond set for Tour of Britain

Millar came third in the recent Eneco Tour in Belgium and the Netherlands

Home trio David Millar, Roger Hammond and Dan Lloyd have been named in Garmin-Cervelo's six-man squad for September's Tour of Britain.

Thor Hushovd will also ride for Garmin before he defends his world road title in Copenhagen on 25 September.

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins are set to miss the Tour of Britain in favour of the Vuelta a Espana which starts on Saturday in Benidorm.

The Tour of Britain begins on 11 September in Peebles.

New Zealander Julian Dean and Dutch rider Martijn Maaskant complete the Garmin team for the Tour of Britain, which ends on 18 September in London.

TOUR OF BRITAIN WINNERS 2010 - Michael Albasini

2009 - Edvald Boasson Hagen

2008 - Geoffroy Lequatre

2007 - Romain Feillu

2006 - Martin Pedersen

Race director Mick Bennett said: "We are very pleased to have such a strong Garmin-Cervelo line-up racing at this year's Tour of Britain, and very much look forward to welcoming the current World Champion Thor Hushovd to The Tour.

"British fans will also be looking forward to seeing Roger Hammond, Dan Lloyd and David Millar in action. We saw during the Eneco Tour that David is currently in great form, so I'm sure he will be highly motivated to do well in The TfL London Stage Individual Time Trial."

The eight stages will take riders through Scotland, the North West, Stoke, Wales, the South West, and East Anglia before it finishes in the capital.

Hushovd, who won two stages of this year's Tour de France, will be making his debut in the Tour of Britain. The Norwegian will join up with the BMC Racing team in 2012, alongside this year's Tour de France champion Cadel Evans.

34-year-old Millar has won four Tour de France stages and was the British road race champion in 2007

Hammond, 37, has won two stages in previous Tours of Britain and won the British road race title in 2003 and 2004.