Smart led Guernsey home to take the team and individual gold medals

Guernsey's cyclists ended an impressive week at the 2011 Island Games by taking a medal in each of their events on the final day of competition.

In the mountain bike cross country events Rob Smart took gold in the men's individual with James Roe and Danny Shaw fourth and fifth respectively.

Those finishes saw the team win the gold in the men's team event ahead of the Isle of Man and Menorca.

Ann Bowditch took bronze in the women's individual event.

Frances Middleton in seventh and Carol-Anne Stapley in ninth gave the women's team second overall and the silver medal.

It means the cycling team won a total of 19 medals during the event.