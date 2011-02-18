Edvald Boasson Hagen climbs up to second place in Oman

Edvald Boasson Hagen also moved up to second in the young rider classification

Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen moved to second overall in the Tour of Oman after finishing second on the summit finish of stage four.

The Norwegian came in 47 seconds behind Team Rabobank's Dutchman Robert Gesink, who took the overall lead of the race.

Boasson Hagen is now 44 seconds behind Gesink ahead of Saturday's 18.5km time trial, a stage the Sky rider won last year.

The 23-year-old also regained the green points classification jersey.

Stage four results

1 Robert Gesink (Ned) 4hr 03min 58sec

2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) @47"

3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) @51"

4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) @53"

5 Christian Vandevelde (USA) @ same time

6 Greg van Avermaet (Bel) @1'02"

7 Maxime Montfort (Bel) @1'05"

8 Michael Albasini (Swi) @1'05"

9 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) @1'12"

10 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) @1'29"

General classification

1 Robert Gesink (Ned) 16hr 15min 18sec

2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) @44"

3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) @57"

4 Christian Vandevelde (USA) @1'03"

5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) @ same time

6 Greg van Avermaet (Bel) @1'09"

7 Maxime Montfort (Bel) @1'15"

8 Michael Albasini (Swi) @same time

9 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) @1'22"

10 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) @1'33"