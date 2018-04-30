Man Utd close in on Porto's teenage defender DalotFootball
England's World Cup winners win Women's Sport Trust award
England's World Cup-winning cricket team are among the victors at the 2018 Women's Sport Trust #BeAGameChanger Awards.
New Zealand captain Suzie Bates says India lacks the strength in depth for a fully-fledged women's version of the Indian Premier League.
Some of the world's top female cricketers take part in a T20 exhibition match in Mumbai which could help pave the way for a women's Indian Premier League.
Amna Rafiq loves what cricket has given her and wants to pass that on - and help others avoid some of the challenges she faced.
England's Anya Shrubsole talks about becoming the first female cricketer to appear on the front cover of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.
All Stars Cricket, a programme to inspire the next generation of children to take up the sport, returns this summer.
After 2017's successes, trophies and honours, England captain Heather Knight discusses how women's cricket can progress further.
England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole becomes the first woman to appear on the cover of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.
Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry's unique achievements in cricket and football make for truly remarkable reading.
Dame Helena Morrissey and Dr Raf Nicholson champion the life of cricket pioneer Rachael Heyhoe Flint, who died earlier this year.
Anya Shrubsole, who took six wickets to help England beat India and lift the Women's World Cup, on how her dream came true.
